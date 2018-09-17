Olde Tyme Auto Club celebrates 65 years

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Members of the Olde Tyme Auto Club of Evansville gathered to celebrate a milestone in the clubs history.
The club was formed in 1953 which makes it the oldest continuous auto club in the Midwest according to officials.
“This club’s been going continuous since the day it was formed and there’s a lot of car clubs that may be as old or older that they’ve kind of disbanded and regrouped again later, but as far as a continuous car club, it’s a pretty rare feat," said club president Chuck Postletheweight.
Chuck and his brother George Postletheweight have a special connection to the club and it’s history.
“My father was one of the founding members of the Olde Tyme Auto Club in ’53," Postletheweight said. “I’ve been involved with the Olde Tyme Auto Club since I was 11 years old. I mean mom and dad always went on tours, had events at the house or you know had picnics and everything, so I’ve been kind of involved with it, as long as I can remember.”
Needless to say, the Postletheweight brothers are “car guys.” Each has a passion for fixing up and restoring old cars, a hobby which was passed down from father to son. Their collection of cars include some rarities such as their prized Packards, one from 1921 and a one of a kind from 1915.
Postletheweight says that he and his brothers used to work with their father on restoring the cars. Since his passing the brothers have continued their interest in preserving the legacy of these historic rides.
“Yeah this is something you don’t get to do everyday, but it is fun to do something like this," George Postletheweight said.
