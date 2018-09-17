New condo plans in the works for Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There’s new life into some old plans for a condominium complex on the north side.
It started back in 2007. Owner Jeff Hatfield did all the ground infrastructure and utilities for eight units at Bent Grass Villas off of Petersburg Road.
Four units were complete, but they were sold due to the poor economy at the time.
Plans for the other four units were scratched, until now.
Hatfield tells us he’s dusting off the blue prints and trying again. The hope is to have the new units ready by spring.
The plans were discussed Monday at the Site Review Committee meeting.
