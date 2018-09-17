Lady Eagles Grounded by #20 Bulldogs

KIRKSVILLE, MO (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to 20th-ranked Truman State University Sunday afternoon in Kirksville, Missouri. USI goes to 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-0 in the GLVC, while Truman sees its record go to 5-1-0, 1-1-0 GLVC.



USI fell behind late in the first half when Truman took a 1-0 lead with a goal at 33:58. The Bulldogs would hold that one goal advantage through the intermission.



In the second half, the Bulldogs would add another tally to their total for the 2-0 final at 81:35. The Eagles had a total of eight shots on the day, three on-goal, but could not get by the Truman defenses.



USI stays on the road on in the GLVC for its next match, visiting Missouri University of Science & Technology Friday at 5 p.m. The Miners are 1-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the GLVC after falling 1-0 at Quincy University this afternoon.



The Eagles lead the Miners all-time, 10-5-0, in a series that dates back to 1996 when Missouri S&T was named the University of Missouri-Rolla. USI is 3-2-0 in the last five games, including last season’s 3-1 win at Strassweg Field.



The next home match for the Eagles comes in a week when USI welcomes Bellarmine University to Strassweg Field for a noon match. The Knights lead the Eagles all-time, 13-6-5, since the creation of the USI women’s soccer program in 1996.