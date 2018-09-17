Junior Thunderbolts Fall to Junior Blues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On the ice, it’s the opening weekend of the NA3HL season, for the Junior Thunderbolts. Evansvile hosting the Junior Blues, who won both Friday and Saturday.
Late 2nd period, Blues send in a long pass towards goal, and Colton Markiewicz gets it and goes five-hole, for the goal! 7-0 Saint Louis.
Bolts' goalie Noah Brandau was under siege all day, and he did make some nice saves, like these here: stopping a couple of breakaway goals.
But, the Junior Blues show why they’re one of the best teams in the league every year, as Will Baginski blasts home the rebound, for another goal, and the Junior Bolts lose it, 11-0.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.