Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Former Princeton Community basketball star Jackie Young has been named the grand Marshal of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Parade.
The festival is set for October 1-6 on West Franklin Street in Evansville.
The parade is October 6 at 4:30 p.m.
We are told the Munchie Maps will be released soon, likely this week.
Young plays for Notre Dame and is Indiana’s all-time leading scorer in high school basketball.
She graduated from Princeton in 2016.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.