Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal

By Jill Lyman | September 17, 2018 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 1:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Former Princeton Community basketball star Jackie Young has been named the grand Marshal of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Parade.

The festival is set for October 1-6 on West Franklin Street in Evansville.

The parade is October 6 at 4:30 p.m.

We are told the Munchie Maps will be released soon, likely this week.

Young plays for Notre Dame and is Indiana’s all-time leading scorer in high school basketball.

She graduated from Princeton in 2016.

Jackie Young (Source: Twitter)
Jackie Young (Source: Twitter) (Twitter)

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.