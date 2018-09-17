Harrison College student reacts to sudden closure

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some Tri-State college students are scrambling.
Harrison College suddenly shut down all campuses, including the one in Evansville. The private for-profit college was based in Indianapolis, but also had schools in Ohio and North Carolina.
Months of studying, exams, and extra hours, former Harrison College student Ashley Merritt says she finished her medical assistant program late last week.
“I just hate that I worked so hard and it might be for nothing,” Merritt said as she teared up.
She tells 14 News she went in to facility on Friday, unaware of the changes, to fill out an application for her certification exam.
“First, I seen all kinds of people moving stuff around and I was asking questions they were making excuse after this and excuse after that and I was trying to get my schedule for next semester because I was going to do associates program," Merritt recalled.
She says the official word came Saturday, but seemingly out of nowhere.
“At first I didn’t believe it because I was like I was just there yesterday, but all the stuff I was seeing was adding up to what I know now," Merritt added.
She’s worried she may never see her diploma, and as for the certification exam, she’ll now have to pay out of pocket which was supposed to be covered by tuition.
Meanwhile, an Ivy Tech Community College leader told 14 News they offer similar programs but says their accreditation systems are different. And, they are willing to review credits on a case by case basis for students who come to them.
"We would just have to take a look at the classes, the course work they took, whether they earned some type of national certification,” Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor of Evansville’s campus Jonathan Weinzapfel said.
Harrison College plans to add information to its website to help students. Some of that is expected to contain information related to how to obtain academic and financial transcripts.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.