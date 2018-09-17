Family, crews keep searching 8 days after fisherman went missing

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - It’s been eight days since an Owensboro fisherman went missing on the Ohio River near Newburgh.
Steven Burks, 43, was fishing with a friend, Paul Warrenfelz. We’re told their boat was pulled into the Newburgh Dam by the current, and the motor wouldn’t start. Before the boat went under water, Warrenfelz was able to put on a life jacket and climb on a ledge of the dam.
Crews continue their search, and his family, including his mom, Brenda Ambros, has been out from morning until night waiting for answers.
The community is stepping in to do what they can. Shelter for the family has been donated, and every so often, someone will come by to offer food, money, or a comforting word.
DNR officials say the water levels are going down which is helping search efforts.
Sydney Miller has been covering this story from the beginning. She’ll have more details on the search and the family’s wait Monday evening on 14 News at 5.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.