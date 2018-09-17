Castle Boys Soccer Coming Together at Right time

CHS has a good mix of veterans and youth: case-in-point, they’re led in scoring, by senior, Brock Wandel and freshman, Jackson Mitchell, with 7 goals apiece. In fact, Castle got a big, 2-1 win yesterday, over Columbus East, thanks to the freshman, Mitchell, and senior, Patterson Edris. Head coach Mike Reiter says it took a while, but he likes how his team is coming together. And he thinks they have as good a shot as anyone, to make a postseason run, similar to last year.