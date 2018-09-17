Body of missing Rowan County boy found

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The body of a 9-year-old boy who was swept away a week ago in a flooded storm drain has been found in an Eastern Kentucky creek.
He was recovered around 1 p.m. this afternoon along Triplett Creek in Clearfield, Kentucky.
Bryce Combs was swept away by floodwaters on September 9 in the backyard of a neighbor’s home in Rowan County.
Hundreds of volunteers had helped search for the boy for the past week.
The search for the child began last Sunday, September 10, around 8 p.m. Severe storms had caused roads and creeks to flood, complicating search efforts.
Rowan County officials said last week that Bryce was playing with a friend, a 12-year-old, when he fell into a culvert during heavy rain. The culvert rushed towards the drain because of the rain and flooding. The 12-year-old was able to get out. The storm drain feeds into Tripplett Creek.
