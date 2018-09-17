Aces Men’s Soccer Battles Mercer to a Draw



“It was another gritty performance by the guys . We were able to fight and battle and hold for a tie on the road against a very good Mercer team,” said Aces men’s soccer head coach Marshall Ray. “We’ve got to go back and look at video and hopefully correct some things and learn how to play with a lead and hold on. I can’t say enough about Ben Weber and the improvement he’s made in his time with us. He was able to get on the end of some things today and hold the ball up for us and really made a difference in the match. We’re looking forward to getting back to work this week and preparing for IU and hope everyone can come out and supports us at 6 p.m. on Friday.”

