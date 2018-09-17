Aces Men’s Soccer Battles Mercer to a Draw

MACON, GA (WFIE) - For the third time in five matches, the University of Evansville played to a tie, earning a 1-1 draw with Mercer in Macon, Ga. on Sunday.
“It was another gritty performance by the guys . We were able to fight and battle and hold for a tie on the road against a very good Mercer team,” said Aces men’s soccer head coach Marshall Ray. “We’ve got to go back and look at video and hopefully correct some things and learn how to play with a lead and hold on. I can’t say enough about Ben Weber and the improvement he’s made in his time with us. He was able to get on the end of some things today and hold the ball up for us and really made a difference in the match. We’re looking forward to getting back to work this week and preparing for IU and hope everyone can come out and supports us at 6 p.m. on Friday.”
In the early going, Evansville recorded a pair of chances as senior Eric McDougal tallied a shot on-goal in the 18th minute that was saved by Mercer goalkeeper JR DeRose. Less than two minutes later, the Bears put a shot on-goal themselves as junior Frederik Reimer kept the match scoreless. Reimer was put to the test again in the 39th minute as the Bears sent a shot Reimer’s way, but Reimer made his second save of the opening half as UE and Mercer went to the halftime break scoreless.
Evansville continued to hold strong in its defensive third as the Bears had five shots inside the first 12 minutes fo the second half, but Reimer and the Aces held Mercer at bay. After junior Ben Weber's header missed in the 66th minute, Weber had a chance just over a minute later. Following passes from junior Hunter DeWeese and sophomore Filip Johansson, Weber received the ball and finished it into the back of the net to give Evansville a 1-0 advantage in the 67th minute. The Aces maintained their lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation before Mercer tied the match at a goal a piece on a score by Michael Ille in the 84th minute. In the final minute of regulation, junior Jesse Stafford-Lacey launched a corner kick into the box, but Evansville could not find the game-winner as the match moved on to overtime.
To open the first overtime period, junior Simon Waever looked to end the match in the opening minute, putting a shot on-goal, but DeRose made the save for the Bears. The two sides combined for four shots in the first overtime with Waever's shot the only one to come on-frame as the Aces and Bears went into the second overtime.
In the second overtime, both teams put a shot on-goal with McDougal tallying his second shot on-goal of the day for the Aces. Mercer pushed late, earning two corner kicks and recording a shot, but Evansville held firm as the Aces and Bears played to a 1-1 draw.
Weber led the way for UE with three shots, putting one on-goal, and scoring his second goal of the season. Between the posts for Evansville, Reimer made a season-high six saves, allowing one goal, in 110 minutes in goal.
The Aces are back at Arad McCutchan Stadium at 6 p.m. on Friday when Evansville plays host to No. 2 Indiana as part of the ProRehab Classic Challenge. Friday’s match is a “Purple Out” and fans are encouraged to support the Purple Aces and wear purple. Fans can also participate in a t-shirt exchange by bringing in an IU shirt to exchange for a complimentary Evansville t-shirt (limit one per fan; sizes and quantities limited).
