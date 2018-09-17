Aces Men’s Golf Improves in Final Day at EKU

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Jessie Brumley was the top performer on Sunday as the University of Evansville men’s golf squad took 13th place in the EKU Intercollegiate.
Brumley carded a 1-under 69 to post the top round of the weekend for the Purple Aces. His effort saw him finish the three rounds with a 224, third on the UE team and tied for 60th overall.
Leading the team was Dallas Koth. After recording scores of 74 and 72 on Saturday, Koth notched a 73 on his way to a 219, tying for 35th. Spencer Wagner finished the tournament one behind Koth with a 220. His final round score checked in at a 75.
Finishing third on the team with a 224 was Burmley while Noah Reese followed him with a 225. Matthew Ladd completed the UE contingent with a 228 after carding a 73 on Sunday, his lowest round of the tournament.
Leading the way for UE’s three individuals was Gabe Rohleder. His final round score of 75 put him in a tie for 80th place with a 230. His final tally was tied with Tyler Roat, who posted a 77 in the final 18. Robert Waggoner was the third of the Aces individuals, finishing his three rounds with a 232.
Eastern Michigan took the team championship by ten strokes over Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles finished with a final total of 838 strokes.
Kyle Slattery (SIUE) and Billy Basham (EKU) finished tied for first at the end of 54 holes. Slattery birdied the first hole of a playoff to win the individual title.
Evansville continues play next weekend as they head to Elk Run Golf Club in Batavia, Ohio for the Northern Kentucky Collegiate Classic. It will take place on Sunday and Monday.
