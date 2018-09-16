Wagner & Koth Lead Aces Golf in Day One at EKU

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
Spencer Wagner and Dallas Koth were the top performers for the University of Evansville men’s golf team as they completed the opening day of the EKU Intercollegiate on Saturday.
Wagner began the day with a 74 before firing off a 1-over 71 in round two on his way to a 145 for the day. He is tied for 32nd place. One stroke behind him was Koth. He also shot a 74 in round one before notching a 72 in the second round of 18.
Third for UE was Noah Reese. He tied Wagner’s low round of the day for the Aces with a 71 in the first trip around the course before shooting a 79 in round two. Matthew Ladd and Jessie Brumley each completed the first two rounds with a 155. Ladd finished with scores of 80 and 75 while Brumley checked in with a 76 and 79.
A trio of players made the trip as individuals including Tyler Roat, Gabe Rohleder and Robert Waggoner. Roat led the way with a 153 on the day with rounds of 76 and 77. Rohleder scored a 79 and a 76 while Waggoner finished with rounds of 79 and 77.
Evansville is 14th in the team standings with a 592, just one behind DePaul.
Three players are tied atop the leaderboard as Kyle Slattery (SIUE), Ty Celone (Eastern Michigan) and Billy Basham (EKU) each finished with scores of 137 in the opening 36 holes. EMU leads the team standings with a 557. They are six ahead of Eastern Kentucky and 14 in front of Morehead State.
One more round of 18 is remaining on Sunday morning.
