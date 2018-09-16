Volunteers continue work on Mickey’s Kingdom playground

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Day two of the community build project for the Mickey’s Kingdom playground was another success. According to officials over 300 people came out Saturday morning to volunteer in the building process.
Brian Holtz, the director of the Evansville Parks Department, said that day two focused on setting the play structures in the ground.
“Little by little, it’s starting to take shape. In the next couple days you’ll be able to see a pretty well defined at least begin to see well defined structures take place," said Holtz.
The director wanted to emphasize that this project is focused on community, and that anybody is welcome to come out and volunteer.
“Wonderful feeling to know that this is a community event, community partnership, community build you know," Holtz said. “Twenty years ago when we built the first kids kingdom some of those same volunteers have comeback to join us again 20 years later, so I think that is a testament of the enjoyment and satisfaction they get.”
Student Alexis Medcalf said she knows all about the type of satisfaction that you can get out of helping the community. Medcalf said she’s required to complete 25 hours of community service as a student at the Signature School in downtown Evansville, but that she comes out for different reasons.
“It just give me a sense of pride to see, once it’s all done, these kids playing around and laughing and having fun," said Medcalf. ""Helping out people, seeing them smile, seeing them have fun, meeting new people, and helping out the community as much as I can."
Officials say work on the project will continue all next week with the exception of Monday September 17, with the goal to be finished working by next Sunday.
