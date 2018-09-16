USI Volleyball Drops Match to #5 Lewis

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (7-6, 1-4 GLVC) fell to fifth-ranked Lewis University (11-2, 5-0 GLVC) on Saturday afternoon in straight sets.
Sophomores Casey Cepicky and Alyssa Yochum led the way for the Screaming Eagles; Cepicky led with assists (16), digs (11) and blocks (2), while Yochum led with eight kills.
The Eagles opened the match competitively, at one point leading the first set 12-11. Yochum tallied six of her eight kills in the first frame. Cepicky assisted on six of USI's nine kills, added a kill and four digs.
The Flyers took control in the second set and rode momentum to victory. Lewis found five blocks and four aces between the second and third stanzas and posted a .517 hitting percentage in the third.
Junior Elexis Coleman led USI in kills over the final two sets with four. Cepicky and junior Lindsey Stose each added two kills; Cepicky posted two blocks in the second frame as well.
Notes
- Casey Cepicky posted her third double-double of the season with a line of 16 assists and 11 digs, added three kills and two blocks for a broad stat sheet on Saturday
- Elexis Coleman eclipsed 100 kills for 2018 in her quiet four-kill performance
Next Up:
USI finally returns to the friendly environment of the Physical Activities Center next Friday to host Truman State University at 7 p.m. in the Eagles' GLVC home-opener
