Panthers Repel Yellowjackets

Wesleyan won the first four points of the fourth set and after back-to-back kills by Danielle Brouillette the Panthers were on top 7-3. CED managed to tied the set at 20-20, but the Panthers scored twice out of a timeout while Morrow started a 3-0 run that ended the match, 25-21. The Panthers continued its solid offensive performance with a .281 attacking percentage in the final frame.