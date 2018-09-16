Panthers Repel Yellowjackets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team produced 11 total blocks in a 3-1 victory over Cedarville on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers evened their Great Midwest Conference record behind nine kills from Autumn Harris while Sierra Morrow produced one block and seven block assists.
The Panthers (8-6, 3-3 G-MAC) fell behind 18-12 in the opening set, but made a mad rush to the finish. Errors by the Yellowjackets (2-10, 1-4 G-MAC) coupled with timely kills by Wesleyan tied the set at 24. Another error got the Panthers to set point while Jaylen McEwen ended the frame with a clean kill up the middle.
The Yellowjackets controlled the second set evening the match at 1-1 after a 25-20 victory. The Panthers found their rhythm in the third set holding a .250 attacking percentage in a 25-15 win.
Wesleyan won the first four points of the fourth set and after back-to-back kills by Danielle Brouillette the Panthers were on top 7-3. CED managed to tied the set at 20-20, but the Panthers scored twice out of a timeout while Morrow started a 3-0 run that ended the match, 25-21. The Panthers continued its solid offensive performance with a .281 attacking percentage in the final frame.
Morrow also had eight kills to go along with her 4.5 total blocks. Brouillette also added eight kills on the day. Nicole Venema finished with 20 digs while Lydia Jackson added 21 assists.
The Panthers will take on Trevecca Nazarene University on Tuesday evening. The match at Woodward Health and Recreation Center is scheduled to start at 6 PM CT.
