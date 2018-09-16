Officers save passenger from burning SUV

DUBOIS CO.,, IN (WFIE) - Two people suffered injuries after their vehicle caught fire early Sunday.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department says a Nissan SUV went off the road near the Patoka River bridge. The SUV hit a tree, and continued moving for a little bit before finally coming to a stop.
The SUV then caught fire after it stopped on a chain link fence.
According to the sheriff’s department news release, the driver, who suffered a fractured femur, was able to escape the burning SUV on their own. The passenger, who suffered multiple injuries, was pulled from the vehicle by Jasper Police Officers.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.