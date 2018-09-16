Newburgh man helping with Florence relief

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - A Newburgh restaurant owner traded his grills and fryers for rain gear and rescue boats for the weekend.
John Greenwell is a former member of the coast guard. He answered a call from a Louisiana-based response team called “The Cajun Navy.” They showed up in Lumberton, North Carolina with 30 rescue boats and more than 40 men.
“Most of it is people that maybe didn’t think that they’ve never flooded before, so they stayed in their homes and now all of the sudden they’re trapped," said John. "We’ll go in there and get them and bring them out to dry land basically.”
Academy Sports donated a 14.5-foot boat and trailer to John to give to the non-profit “Cajun Navy” when their efforts in the Carolinas are over.
