Mostly dry and unseasonably warm weather continues

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As Florence continues to batter the Carolinas, our weather here in the Tri-State will remain mostly dry.
Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and mild with low temperatures right around 70°. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Sunday morning.
From Sunday to Monday, Florence will be moving into the Smoky Mountains and north through Appalachia. This will cause our clouds to increase, and it is possible some of the rain from the far western edge of the storm could reach the Tri-State either of those days, but most of us will stay dry.
Both days will still be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
By Tuesday, Florence will be swinging back around to the northeast and moving out of our region as a high pressure system moves in from the west. With that, sunshine will return in full force through the middle of the week, but high temperatures will also surge back into the upper 80s to low 90s.
While the week ahead looks mostly dry, a cold front will bring us a good chance of rain Friday followed by some cooler weather next weekend, but that is still a whole week away.
