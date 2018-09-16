Lady Panthers Use all 90 Minutes to Get Win

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -
On a hot and humid afternoon, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team used all 90 minutes to upend Tiffin 3-2 at Panther Field. Sarah Haleman scored in the final minute of the match to push the Panthers to the Great Midwest victory.
The Panthers (2-3-1, 2-2-1 G-MAC) used a precise attack in the first half, releasing an offensive strike from different directions. In the 22nd minute. It was Madisyn Hunt, who got behind a lumbering defense to score the first goal of the match. Haleman directed the lead pass to Hunt who slipped behind the defense, converting through the right side of the net.
The Dragons (0-7, 0-5 G-MAC) tied the match in the 39th minute, and went into the break all even. The Panthers fired seven shots at the Tiffin net, two being on goal in the first 45 minutes.
In the second half, it was Breigh Haase who got behind the defense off a pass from Kamryn Pulliam. Haase got a one-on-on opportunity as her shot went left of Tiffin’s keeper Shelby Haworth, giving the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
However, the lead was short lived as Lauryn Grcic tied the match in the 54th minute, as Brittney Johnston was pulled out of the net defensively. The ball got knocked away and bounced to the other side of the field for Grcic’s empty net score.
The drama continued the build as the Dragons got good looks at taking the lead in the final 15 minutes, but it was the Panthers who got another transition goal. This time Natalie Hinchcliffe led Haleman down the center of the field. Two touches later the Panthers had the lead and only 39 seconds remained to run out.
Hunt finished the match with nine shots, four being on goal, and a goal. Johnston made four saves while Shelby Stearsman played the final 32 minutes, making two saves to pick-up the win.
The Panthers will host Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.