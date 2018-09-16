KWC Men’s Soccer Falls at Home to Tiffin

Owensboro, KY (WFIE) -
Great Midwest Conference newcomer, Tiffin University, struck early at Panther Field and left with a 5-1 victory over the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team. Josh Barnett scored the lone goal of the match for the Panthers.
The Dragons (5-2, 3-1 G-MAC) scored twice in succession to take a quick 2-0 lead. Abdoul Magid sy scored in the sixth minute while Ramiesh McKnight scored in the seventh. Magid sy scored again the in the 13th minute, as Tiffin built a 3-0 lead.
Barnett got the Panthers (1-5, 0-4 G-MAC) on the board in the 24th minute. Selvin Hernandez directed the lead pass to Barnett who converted the lone Panthers score of the period and match. The Wesleyan defense settled in for the rest of the period as the Dragons fired 17 shots at the Panthers net, seven being on goal.
The start of the second half was eerily similar as the Dragons scored twice again, this time in the 49th minute, and 52nd minute to build a 5-1 lead. Barnett finished the game with two shots on goal and one goal. Lucas Daunhauer played the final 76 minutes, making seven saves.
The Panthers will host Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM.
