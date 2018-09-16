KWC Gets First Win of the Season, Over Kentucky St.

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -
Kentucky Wesleyan football began a new era this fall, with the promotion of Taurean Smith, to head football coach. Two games into the season, Smith and Wesleyan are still looking for their first win.
Smith and the Panthers host also winless, Kentucky State.
3rd quarter, Wesleyan down 10-0, when they mount a drive. Mike McGee to Chauncey Greer. That's good for a first down.
Then, McGee on the quarterback keeper, right up the gut. He looks like he'll get in, but no, he's marked down at the 1.
So, Dessi Austin comes in, to run the keeper left, and he will, get in for the touchdown! That makes it, 10-7!
Then, KWC turns up the 'D'! Thorobreds run the option, but the pitch is fumbled! Their quarterback recovers, but he is snowed under, by big Darryl Pointer, Junior!
Then, next Panthers' possession, it’s McGee airing it out, to Javian Jackson! Touchdown Wesleyan! He gets his feet in! 13-10 KWC leads, and they go on to win it, 19-13! Congrats to Coach Smith, on his first win as head coach!
The Panthers are back at home Saturday, September 22, when they host Malone, at 1:00.
