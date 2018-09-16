Bikers in bras ride to raise breast cancer awareness

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sunday, Bud’s Harley Davidson hosted the Pink Ribbon Ride.
The event gathered hundreds of bikers in an effort to raise money and bring awareness to breast cancer.
The bikers gathered at Bud’s Harley and made the Pink Ribbon Ride to KC’s Marina Point.
When most people think of bikers, they might think of big, strong, tough guys. And while that may be true, you surely wouldn’t picture bikers in bras.
The idea is for people to fill the bras with money to be donated to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
“You know, us guys, we come out here and humiliate ourselves to collect money to go to the cause!,” said bike Bruce Breeze.
But, that humiliation he mentioned didn't stop on the roadways.
Once at Marina Point, the guys got to strut their stuff on the catwalk as their bras got auctioned off to the crowd. Some bras went for as much as one-hundred dollars.
Organizers say that every penny matters. As a breast cancer survivor herself, it is a personal mission for Marcia Frey.
“Well it makes me feel like we are making a difference," said Marcia Frey, Pink Ribbon Warriors. "You have to do something and I have granddaughters and daughters. We are doing this for them because we have to find a cure for breast cancer so we are doing our part 6,000 dollars at a time.”
Marcia told 14 News that coming into Sunday’s Pink Ribbon Ride, they had already raised over $5,300.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.