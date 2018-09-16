Hot, mostly dry weather continues

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Our weather will remain mostly dry until the end of the week, so the main story right now is the fact that our temperatures are running nearly 10° warmer than normal for this time of year!
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Monday morning, but I don’t expect it to be a widespread problem.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy as the remnants of Florence will be set up over eastern Kentucky and moving north-northeast along the Appalachian Mountains into Ohio and West Virginia. A few stray showers may reach far enough west to impact the Tri-State, primarily in our eastern counties, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
As the remnants of Florence continue to push off to the northeast, high pressure will build in from the northwest, and sunshine will return in full force Tuesday through Thursday. With those sunny skies, high temperatures will also soar back into the upper 80s to low 90s.
A cold front will bring us a chance of showers and storms Friday that may continue into the weekend, but it will also bring our high temperatures back into the low 80s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.