Diversity parade marches through Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The third annual Diversity Parade marched through the downtown streets of Henderson on Saturday.
This year the parade featured many local groups and several groups from Louisville, Nashville, and Atlanta.
It is sponsored by Backyard Games of America, an organization founded to help at-risk youth.
Organizers tell us that this parade is also a way to bring the community together, and to showcase the different cultures and backgrounds of people in the area.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.