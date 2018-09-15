TS Florence drifts down East Coast; several dead, thousands without power

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Florence is moving slowly inland and south, causing catastrophic flooding over North and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
The eye of Florence directly struck Wrightsville Beach, NC, early Friday. It officially hit the East Coast around 7:40 a.m. ET as a Category 1 hurricane.
Florence, downgraded to a tropical storm Friday, has claimed at least five lives, two of them in Wilmington, NC. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house, WECT reported. A father in the same home was transported to the hospital.
A third person, a woman, died in Hampstead, NC, in Pender County.
Two more people were killed in Lenoir County. Greenville station WITN said a 78-year-old man was electrocuted while he was trying to connect two extension cords in the rain. Another 78-year-old man was found dead at his home. It’s believed he died after he was blown down while going outside to check on his dogs.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the death of the man who was electrocuted outdoors, CNN reported.
One person died at the West Brunswick High School shelter Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for Brunswick County. An investigation is underway, but officials said it appears there’s no reason for others at the shelter to worry.
Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Carolinas early Saturday.
Over 770,000 were without power in North Carolina. More than 20,000 people in North Carolina spent the night in emergency shelters Friday night. A nuclear power plant in Brunswick, NC, shut down operations Friday.
Many thousand more power customers were without electricity in northeastern South Carolina early Saturday morning.
The 2 a.m. ET National Hurricane Center update warned of heavy rainfall, tropical-storm-force winds and possible tornadoes in parts of North and South Carolina, as Florence continues moving slowly west-southwestward over South Carolina.
Around 2 a.m., Florence was about 25 miles west of Myrtle Beach, SC, moving west-southwest at 5 mph and packing maximum-sustained winds of 60 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.
Florence is forecast to creep along eastern South Carolina through Saturday morning, dumping lots of water and lashing the region with winds. The storm is then expected to turn westward and then northward through the Carolinas and the Ohio Valley by Monday, the NHC said.
The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service is predicting “Major Flooding,” its most severe classification, from the Pungo River in Belhaven, NC, to the Trent River in Pollocksville, NC, as of early Saturday morning.
Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina could see 20 to 25 inches of rainfall; some isolated areas could see 30 to 40 inches. The rainfall will cause catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding, the NHC said.
The remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia could see 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, with some isolated areas seeing 15 inches. The rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.
Newport, NC, “reported a rainfall total of almost 24 inches,” the NHC said early Saturday.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, SC, to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, and the Pamlico Sound.
In addition, the threat of storm surges looms for areas in the path of the storm, meaning life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland is possible.
A storm surge warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach, SC to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, and the Pamlico Sound, including the Pamlico and Neuse rivers.
The Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Bay rivers may experience storm surges from 4 to 7 feet.
Other areas facing a surge include:
- Ocracoke Inlet, NC, to Cape Lookout, NC, 2 to 4 feet
- Cape Lookout, NC, to Cape Fear, NC, 3 to 5 feet
- Cape Fear, NC, to Myrtle Beach, SC, 2 to 4 feet
And Florence isn’t the only named Atlantic storm swirling around.
Tropical Storm Isaac became Tropical Depression Isaac Friday morning. It’s moving westward across the eastern Caribbean, where it’s expected to bring up to 5 inches of rain across Puerto Rico.
Helene was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. It’s about 480 miles west-southwest of the Azores, moving north-northeast at 18 mph.
The NHC upgraded Subtropical Storm Joyce to Tropical Storm Joyce in its 11 p.m. Thursday update.
Joyce, which is about 1,040 miles west-southwest of the Azores, is moving east at 9 mph. It’s forecast to turn northeastward and accelerate in that direction over the weekend.
