10 people taken to hospital after Twin Bridges crash

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A multi vehicle accident on the Twin Bridges Friday resulted in 10 people being taken to the hospital.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in the left lane of the north bound Twin Bridge.
Initially, traffic began to backup when a vehicle shut down on the bridge. A driver approaching the stand still traffic failed to notice the stopped vehicles in time and collided with the back of another vehicle, which caused a second vehicle to be rear ended.
After the chain reaction wreck involving those three vehicles, a fourth driver, who also failed to stop in time, ran into the back of the last vehicle.
A total of 13 people were in the four vehicles involved in the crash. According to the news release from the sheriff’s office, 10 of the 13 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for potential minor injuries.
