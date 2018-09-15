Former player battles cancer, named honorary coach during rivalry game

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Playing for a cause – the Princeton Tigers took the field Friday night with two very special people in mind.
Tiger alum Noah Donnell stood on the sideline, rooting on his former teammates during the big game. He recently found out he has cancer.
As the Tigers prepared to take the field, head coach Jared Maners took a moment to motivate them.
“If you want to be great, you’ve got to go above and beyond tonight,” Maners told the players.
Plus a pep talk, with a familiar face standing nearby.
“We’re blessed to have him with us tonight, he’ll be on the sideline cheering us on just as he knows we’re cheering him on as well,” Maners explained.
The Tigers team was led on the field by former Princeton football player Noah Donnell.
“67 and defensive end," Donnell recalled his former number and position.
Back in the spring, the 20-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. His parents, and other family members, were in the crowd.
“They thought he had mild stroke because he had confusion and he had just got through an illness, flu-like,” Noah’s mom, Melanie, told 14 News.
Play after play, Donnell, wearing red, rooted against the rival.
“Because it’s southern and we’re just not a fan of southern,” Donnell smiled.
“Just seeing the smile on his face makes me feel good,” his dad, Shawn, added.
The booming band and cheering crowds both pumped up the players.
“Not bad honestly, I’ve seen them play a lot worse. I don’t think they’re playing that bad,” Donnell analyzed.
“I know he misses it so it’s a big deal for him,” Melanie stated.
And as for the feeling of being back under those Friday night lights:
“It was pretty exciting, watching everybody get excited.”
Noah has undergone both chemo and radiation. He finished the chemo pill about six weeks ago, and a bit of good news: there are signs that tumor is shrinking. Talk about a touchdown!
School administers say a current student, a girl named Jada, is also fighting cancer.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.