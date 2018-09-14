2,500 volunteers to participate in 10-day playground build

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Starting Friday morning, hundreds of people are expected to take part in the Mickey’s Kingdom community build.
The new playground site, located on the riverfront near the tennis courts, has been in the works for over a year.
Construction managers met city leaders for a quick brainstorm session Thursday evening on site.
We’re told 2,500 people have committed to participate in the build. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says that’s 500 people shy of the project’s goal, but says he’s blown away by the expected turn out.
Leather & Associates designed and manage the project. The Leathers have traveled across the globe managing hundreds of community builds like Mickey’s Kingdom for decades. The company’s website boasts it has worked with over three million volunteers worldwide on their projects.
“These are amazing projects,” L&A President and owner, Marc Leathers said. “They are a lot of work, so, in the next week and a half we’re going to do something pretty spectacular. People are going to be like, ‘wow it’s amazing! You could do this in that amount of time?!’”
The build will kick off Friday morning at 8 and will go from dawn to dusk everyday until Sunday, with an off day the following Monday. Then crews and volunteers will head back to work Tuesday, with the final day that Sunday, September 23.
“Next week, we are going to be well-oil machines," Leathers said during the meeting. "Being here is the key.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.