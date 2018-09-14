Volunteers kick off construction of Mickey’s Kingdom

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
Friday morning kicked off the volunteer construction portion of Mickey’s Kingdom play space in downtown Evansville.
Over 200 volunteers came out Friday morning to be a kick off the final installation and construction of Mickey’s Kingdom play space in downtown Evansville.
The $1.8 million project is being funded & built entirely by the local community - through public donations, corporate sponsors and the 911 Gives Hope charity.
The new playground is 20,000 square feet - double the size of former Kid’s Kingdom - and will feature a ship, interactive play stations, and a panoramic view of the Ohio River and skyline.
And the entire play space is designed to be inclusive for children of all abilities with handicap accessible swings and fixtures.
“There will be plenty of room for all kids to be there, plenty of room for parents to be there with their kids and it is 100% accessible. So any kid with any ability can play at this playground," said Phil Smith, member of the public relations chair.
The goal is to have Mickey’s Kingdom completed by September 23rd.
Thousands of volunteers will be giving of their time and talent over the next nine days to make that goal a reality.
“A lot of folks are taking their personal time away from work to be here and then they are going back to finish a shift. So that is awesome! It shows their dedication and their belief in this project," said Smith.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.