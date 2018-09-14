USI Men’s & Women’s Soccer Begin GLVC Schedule, Friday

The Screaming Eagles finished non-conference play with a 2-1 mark, including the exciting 3-2 overtime road win over Davenport University last week. USI junior midfielder Sean Rickey scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and assisted on a goal to lead the Eagles offensive surge against Davenport. Freshman defender Colten Walsh scored USI’s second goal of the game gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead before the Panthers rallied to set the stage for Rickey in overtime.