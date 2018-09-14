Tri-State weather remains calm as Florence wreaks havoc in Carolinas

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As Florence continues to bring damaging, hurricane-force winds, catastrophic flooding, and life-threatening storm surge to the Carolinas, our weather here in the Tri-State will remain calm.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but some clouds will develop in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but we will probably stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.
By Sunday, Florence will have moved far enough inland that there is a slight chance we could get a few showers or thunderstorms from the western edge of that system, but most of the rain will stay well to our east. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Despite this stretch of dry weather, several local rivers are expected to crest near or above flood stage this weekend.
Our weather will remain mostly sunny with just a couple of stray showers possible throughout most of next week, and high temperatures will remain warmer than normal in the mid to upper 80s.
It looks like a cold front could bring us a pretty good chance of rain and a cooldown next Friday, but that is still a whole week away.
