Touchdown Live Week 5; Watch at 10:35

By Jared Goffinet | September 14, 2018 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 20 games are in the week five scoreboard.

  • Owensboro Catholic at Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County at Butler County - 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County at Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
  • Eldorado at Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
  • Central at Castle - 7 p.m.
  • Edwards County at Christopher - 7 p.m.
  • Webster County at Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Carmel at East Richland - 7 p.m.
  • Hamilton County at Fairfield - 7 p.m.
  • Calloway County at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey at Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
  • Madisonville N.H. at Hopkins County Central
  • Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper - 7 p.m.
  • Logan County at McLean County - 7 p.m.
  • Washington at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
  • Mater Dei at North - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Game of the Week
  • Daviess County at Owensboro - 7 p.m.
  • Tecumseh at Perry Central - 7 p.m.
  • Forest Park at Pike Central - 7 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern at Princeton - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison at Reitz - 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer at Southridge - 7 p.m.
  • Tell City at Springs Valley - 7 p.m.
  • Ballard Memorial at Union County - 7 p.m.

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. , only on the 14 Sports app and on 14 News Facebook page, for highlights from Friday’s games.

