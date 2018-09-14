Touchdown Live Week 5; Watch at 10:35

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 20 games are in the week five scoreboard.
- Owensboro Catholic at Apollo - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Ohio County at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County at Butler County - 7 p.m.
- Henderson County at Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
- Eldorado at Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
- Central at Castle - 7 p.m.
- Edwards County at Christopher - 7 p.m.
- Webster County at Crittenden County - 7 p.m.
- Mt. Carmel at East Richland - 7 p.m.
- Hamilton County at Fairfield - 7 p.m.
- Calloway County at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
- North Posey at Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
- Madisonville N.H. at Hopkins County Central
- Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper - 7 p.m.
- Logan County at McLean County - 7 p.m.
- Washington at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
- Mater Dei at North - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Game of the Week
- Daviess County at Owensboro - 7 p.m.
- Tecumseh at Perry Central - 7 p.m.
- Forest Park at Pike Central - 7 p.m.
- Gibson Southern at Princeton - 7 p.m.
- Harrison at Reitz - 7 p.m.
- South Spencer at Southridge - 7 p.m.
- Tell City at Springs Valley - 7 p.m.
- Ballard Memorial at Union County - 7 p.m.
