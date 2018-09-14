Summer Returns; Florence Arrives

Hot today under mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 80’s. Temps will be running about 6-degrees above normal.
Summer weather returns this weekend with dry weather expected under mostly sunny skies. High temps will settle in the upper 80’s with a Saturday heat index in the mid-90’s. Sunday will bring a few more clouds along with a slight chance of rain late in the day. High temps in the mid-80s.
The outer rain bands continue to lash the Carolina Coast early Friday. Florence has weakened to a category 1 hurricane but she is still packing high winds up to 100-miles an hour. The massive storm will dump buckets of rain prompting flash flooding while the storm moves west. The remnants of Florence will not bring rain to our area but perhaps some high clouds on Sunday afternoon.
