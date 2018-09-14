St. Louis man sentenced to 85 years for 2017 Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 85 years of prison for a murder at an Evansville motel in January 2017.
According to the prosecutor’s office, 36-year-old Ryan Connors joined members of a North Carolina religious group while they were traveling to various destinations across the Midwest. When the group stopped at a motel in Evansville, Connors killed the church group leader, Avery Lee Scott Shoe, by stabbing him several times.
Another member of the religious group tried to escape and was also stabbed multiple times by Connors.
That victim testified he survived the brutal attack by laying on the floor like he was dead.
After the stabbings, Connors stole a bag of money and the group’s van before he fled to Lexington, Kentucky. Hours later, he was arrested.
In August, a jury found Connors guilty of murder, attempted murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
