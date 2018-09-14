Police: Dad admits to drug deal, smoking synthetic pot with kids in car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police say they witnessed a suspected drug deal Wednesday afternoon on East Tennessee Street.
After stopping a car involved, police say found three children under the age of five in the back seat, and at least one of them was unrestrained.
Police say the passenger, 21-year-old Auston Roten had three warrants for his arrest.
They say they found a scale, synthetic marijuana, baggies, and other drug related items.
Officers say Roten admitted smoking the drugs with the children in the car. They say the youngest is Roten’s child.
The mother of all three of the children was cited for driving without a license.
Roten is facing drug and child neglect charges.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.