Officials: No tax increase for Gibson Co. school merger project

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - The plan to merge two Gibson County primary schools should not have an impact on taxpayers, according to accounting officials at HJ Umbaugh.
We're told the current plan to pay for the expansion involves wrapping this new debt around existing debt starting in 2020. This would keep the estimated tax rate below the current rate in 2018.
Officials say those numbers serve as a worst-case estimate for the project.
There will be one more informational meeting on the merger September 24 at 6:30 p.m.
