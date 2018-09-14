New Sports Hall of Fame coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The greater Evansville sports Hall of Fame was formed to help promote the Tri-State’s greatest players, coaches, and ambassadors of sports.
Over the past few years, so many of these legends have been honored, and now, they will all soon have a place to be eternally revered.
The museum will be about 10,000 square feet and cost about $1 million to build.
The honorees represented are from all over the area, everywhere from Madisonville to Vincennes, and Olney, Illinois, to Tell City.
“Just to celebrate over a 100 years of sports locally, your Don Mattinglys your Bob Grieses, you know, we envision statues of these guys at some point,” said President of the Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame Tim Turpen. "It’s a unique place to have locally, not only it’s gonna have a banquet space for 150, so a lot of groups and organziations and teams are going to be able to utilize this for fundraisers and what not, Plus we have over 180,000 people a year coming to the Deaconess Sports Park, and those people want something to do in their down time. So we feel like we’re going to be a nice destination for the people from out of town, plus the people that live here too.
Turpin says they hope to have the museum built by early 2020
