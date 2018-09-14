New Sports Hall of Fame coming to Evansville

“Just to celebrate over a 100 years of sports locally, your Don Mattinglys your Bob Grieses, you know, we envision statues of these guys at some point,” said President of the Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame Tim Turpen. "It’s a unique place to have locally, not only it’s gonna have a banquet space for 150, so a lot of groups and organziations and teams are going to be able to utilize this for fundraisers and what not, Plus we have over 180,000 people a year coming to the Deaconess Sports Park, and those people want something to do in their down time. So we feel like we’re going to be a nice destination for the people from out of town, plus the people that live here too.