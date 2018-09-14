Lady Aces Soccer Play a Pair this Weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
In its final weekend of non-conference play, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team opens the weekend at Arad McCutchan Stadium before closing non-conference play on the road in St. Louis, Mo.
The Purple Aces begin the weekend at home against Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. on Friday night. To end its non-conference slate, Evansville faces Saint Louis on the road on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m..
Evansville is coming off a weekend that featured two matches in Indianapolis, falling to Butler on Thursday, 4-0, before dropping a match at IUPUI, 1-0, on Sunday. Against the Bulldogs, after Butler went ahead 2-0, Evansville held the Bulldogs scoreless for a 55 minutes stretch extending into the final 10 minutes before BU scored twice to grab the 4-0 win. Facing IUPUI in Indianapolis on Sunday, the Aces and Jaguars were locked in a scoreless battle until the 80th minute when IUPUI scored the lone goal of the match, holding on for a 1-0 win.
Friday night’s contest between the Aces and Mastodons is the sixth all-time meeting with Purdue Fort Wayne holding a 3-2 advantage in the series. In the last meeting between the two, Evansville captured a 2-1 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne on August 27, 2017. The Mastodons enter Friday’s matchup with a 2-4-2 record and has experience against Missouri Valley Conference competition. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-1-1 against MVC teams this season, earning a 0-0 tie with Indiana State, a 2-1 win over Valpo on the road, and a 4-0 loss to Loyola.
At Arad McCutchan Stadium on Friday, the Aces are holding Faith and Family Night and Faculty Appreciation Night. Faith based groups can received discounted admission ($5 adult, $3 youth - $2 discount). Fans attending will have the opportunity to sign up for Habitat for Humanities 500 Voices for 500 Homes choir. During halftime University of Evansville faculty members will be recognized for their efforts in helping students at UE. Also, the University of Evansville’s women’s soccer team will be recognized for its academic excellence.
Evansville’s opponent on Sunday, Saint Louis, has opened the season with a 4-2-1 record. In 12 previous matchups, SLU holds a 7-4-1 lead in the series. The Aces and Billikens last met on Sept. 15, 2017, with SLU earning a 3-1 win over Evansville. SLU has won its four matches this season by a combined score of 13-0 and is looking its third-straight double-digit win season.
