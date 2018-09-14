Lady Aces Soccer Play a Pair this Weekend

Evansville is coming off a weekend that featured two matches in Indianapolis, falling to Butler on Thursday, 4-0, before dropping a match at IUPUI, 1-0, on Sunday. Against the Bulldogs, after Butler went ahead 2-0, Evansville held the Bulldogs scoreless for a 55 minutes stretch extending into the final 10 minutes before BU scored twice to grab the 4-0 win. Facing IUPUI in Indianapolis on Sunday, the Aces and Jaguars were locked in a scoreless battle until the 80th minute when IUPUI scored the lone goal of the match, holding on for a 1-0 win.