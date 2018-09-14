KWC Men’s Basketball Playing Tough Exhibition Slate, Including UE

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will play three important exhibition games to start the season and prepare for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference action, as announced by Head Coach Drew Cooper on Thursday. The Panthers will go live for the first time against one of the nation’s best teams from 2017-18, Xavier University on November 1st. The Musketeers went 29-6 last season before falling to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. “We are thrilled Xavier chose Wesleyan as their lone exhibition,” said Head Coach Drew Cooper. “Coach Tyler Hochstetler and I have been fortunate to get to know the Xavier staff from our time in the Greater Cincinnati area. We cannot thank them enough for allowing Wesleyan to be a part of the beginning of the Coach Steele era. An era that will surely be exciting for Musketeer fans.” Two days later Wesleyan will travel Bowling Green for another match-up with Western Kentucky University. The Hilltoppers produced a 27-11 season last year, falling in the Conference USA Championship game to Marshall. WKU also marched to the NIT semi-finals at Madison Square Garden before dropping a 69-65 decision to Utah. “Coach Stansbury has preseasons expectations as high as they’ve ever been for Hilltopper fans,” continued Coach Cooper. “We are grateful WKU was open to continuing the exhibition game relationship with Wesleyan. Especially given proximity, it’s a homerun for us to have the good fortune of visiting Diddle Arena.” The new era for the men’s basketball team at the University of Evansville will feature a November 15th match-up against Kentucky Wesleyan. The Aces went 17-15 a year ago and will use the match-up with the Panthers as their regular season home opener at the Ford Center. “I cannot thank Coach McCarty and his staff enough for inviting us to come play,” Coach Cooper explained. “As he puts his stamp on the legacy of the University of Evansville basketball program, we are thrilled to be a part of it. As both he and I enter our first seasons, I am hoping it is the start of a long relationship.” The Panthers will start its regular season on November 10th against Kentucky State at the Sportscenter. Trevecca Nazarene on December 1st will serve as Wesleyan’s G-MAC opener. Kentucky Wesleyan finished with a record of 15-16 last season with a 9-11 mark within the G-MAC.