Kentucky’s Chief Justice visits Henderson

HENDERSON,KY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Chief Justice John Minton made a stop in Henderson Thursday.
He talked with High School government and history classes.
It’s a part of the school’s US Constitution week.
After a stop at the school, Chief Justice Minton joined the Henderson Rotary Club for a luncheon.
“Students and I discussed the difference that the First Amendment is aimed at government, govenment will not abridge the right of free speech, and we explored the fact that as uncomfortable as that may be, speech that we don’t want to hear, hate speech is protected nonetheless by the First Amendment,” said Minton
Minton is serving his second eight-year term on the Supreme Court of Kentucky and his third four-year term as Chief Justice.
