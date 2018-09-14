Jackson Phillips named our player of the week

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Boonville football team has enjoyed an immense amount of success this season. At 4-0, the Pioneers are off to their best start, since 1991.
BHS beat Vincennes Lincoln, Washington, Jasper, and then Harrisburg last week.
In getting that win last week, quarterback Jackson Phillips, had an impressive game.
The Boonville signal-caller was 4-for-9 passing, for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns, all in just 3 quarters of action.
That performance earned Phillips our Azzip player of the week.
Phillips has worked super hard to get back on the field, after missing all of last season, with a torn ACL.
Boonville plays Saturday, as they travel to face, Lapel, at 1:00 p.m.
