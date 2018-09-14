Holly’s House celebrates 10-years in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Holly’s House is marking a decade in the Tri-State.
It’s a safe place for thousands of victims of sex crimes, both children and adults.
When you look at the data, you can see why a place like this is necessary. One in every 10 children will be sexually abused before they reach 18-years-old.
September is their 10-year anniversary.
“The dream is we close the doors because there aren’t victims anymore. And that truly is the dream of everyone who works here. But that may never happen,” Holly Dunn Pendleton said.
Holly’s House has grown into a staple in our community, already working to help roughly 4,000 people. Those may include victims of child abuse or adults victims of domestic or sexual violence.
The non-profit gives support to those victims, promotes justice and works to prevent violence. One of their school programs, “Think First and Stay Safe” gets in front of students grades K through 6, and has already reached 40,000 students.
Over the years, the organization has grown from 2 to 10 employees, and serves more than just Vanderburgh County. Leaders tell us they now work with partners from 12 counties in south west Indiana.
Their serves are free, due largely in part because of those who support them.
“That we’re debt free. I think that’s something I really wanted to happen when we were established,” Pendleton added.
Pendleton, the name sake of the non-profit, who survived a serial killer, she says conversations can be liberating.
“I believe there is power in getting that story outside of you,” Pendleton explained.
The Mayor’s office presented a proclamation today, naming September 2018 as Holly’s House 10th Anniversary Celebration month.
