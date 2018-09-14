‘Celebrity Scoop’ raises money for EVSC clothing bank

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Jeff Lyons and Jackie Monroe took part in a fun way to raise money for EVSC’s clothing bank.
Thursday night the EVSC Foundation held its annual celebrity scoop night at Baskin Robbins.
The event raises money for Hangers, which provides clothing to EVSC students at no cost.
“Man It’s fantastic,” said volunteer John Wells. “We love bringing awareness to Hangers, but to have the groups come out and of course you can see the police and fire, and the way all the businesses gather around. It’s kinda heartwarming to see everybody come together for this worthy cause.”
This is the 7th year for the event.
