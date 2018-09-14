Aces Volleyball to Complete Non-Conference Slate in Dayton

Tam added 25 more kills in 62 tries against TSU and continues to be near the top of the national standings in several categories. She is 3rd in the nation with 193 total kills, 5th in the country with 208.0 total points, 11th with 4.71 kills per set and 25th in the NCAA with 436 total attacks. Tam has finished with at least 11 kills in each match of the 2018 campaign; she has recorded 20 or more on four occasions while hitting .242 or higher six times.