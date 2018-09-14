Aces Men’s Soccer Sunday Start Time Altered by Florence

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
With Hurricane Florence set to impact the east coast, the University of Evansville's men's soccer team's match with Mercer on Sunday in Macon, Ga. will have a new start time.
Originally scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. (CT), the Purple Aces match against the Bears has been moved up two hours to 11 a.m. (CT) to help avoid the storm. Hurricane Florence has forced numerous cancellations, postponements, and time alterations across the southeast.
Follow UE Athletics on social media and GoPurpleAces.com for any further update to Evansville’s weekend schedule.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.