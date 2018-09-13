Warmer Weather; Florence Targets Carolinas

Florence is scheduled to make landfall in North Carolina later today/Friday. The massive storm continues to move west in the Atlantic and will bring a 5-10 foot storm surge with winds gusting to 110. The winds have dropped from 140 mph to 110 mph reducing it from a Category 4 storm to a Category 2. However, the monster storm continues to grow in size. Florence could dump 20-30 inches of rain in the eastern Carolinas. The remnants of Florence are not expected to bring us rain or severe weather.