Thursday’s Neighborhood Watch 9-13

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It is not cool to attack cops who are just trying to keep the peace.
Officer Michael Hayden reported that officers rushed to the 300 block of Glenview Drive in Evansville to break up a fight.
Hayden says two juveniles jumped on the officers, shoving, and hitting them. Hayden says the kids continued to resist while being placed in custody. The juveniles were taken to the youth care center.
Promoting good relationships between cops and kids is one of the main reasons for the Mickey’s Kingdom Playground.
The community build begins tomorrow on the riverfront next to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.
At 2,200 volunteers right now, organizers are still shy of their goal of 3,000.
Mickey’s Kingdom will replace the original Kids Kingdom built 15 years ago, which had to be removed for a sewer project in the area.
The $1.8 million is being paid for through public donations, corporate sponsors, and the charity, 911 Gives Hope.
Downtown Evansville’s Farmers Market will host Food Preservation day Friday.
Educators from Purdue Extension will be on site to demonstrate ways to preserve fresh food you can buy down there.
The market is open only three more Fridays. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The market is at 3rd, 4th, and Bond Streets next to the Lloyd with plenty of free parking.
