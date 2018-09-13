This Weekend: Owensboro Air Show

The annual Bridge Day event giving citizens the once-a-year opportunity to walk on the Glover Cary “Blue” Bridge over the Ohio river will start at 7 Saturday morning. The Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at this time. This year, the Bridge Run offers both a 5k and 10k route for runners/walkers. The run will conclude around 9 a.m. and then the public will be able to enjoy walking on the bridge at their leisure until Noon.