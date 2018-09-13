This Weekend: Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Around 50,000 people are expected on the Owensboro riverfront this weekend for the annual air show festivities.
Friday:
On Friday, the Air Show officially kicks off with an opportunity to see the planes up close and personal at the Owensboro Regional Airport beginning at 4 p.m.
The static display will be followed by an aerial night show with performances by a paragliding team and one of the world’s only night aerobatic displays - starring a vintage plane equipped with spotlights, strobes, smoke and music.
Admission to Friday's events is $5 a person. Kids 10 and under are free.
Saturday & Sunday:
Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. all eyes will be on the skies over the Ohio Riverfront in Owensboro as performers showcase vintage war birds, various aerobatic demonstrations, and military jets, including the Navy Blue Angels!
Admission for both of those shows is free.
Parking:
Parking is available throughout downtown Owensboro in garages, surface parking lots, and on-street parking. Most of the parking downtown is free but some private lots or garages may charge a small fee. See a map of downtown parking here.
Parking for Friday night will be available via Bittel Road at the Owensboro Regional Airport. See the airport map here.
Road Closures:
The Blue Bridge will be closed the majority of the weekend for the Owensboro Air Show and practice sessions. If you're coming to or from Owensboro make sure to plan accordingly around the Blue Bridge during these times. Closures begin Thursday:
Thursday, September 13 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Friday, September 14 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 15 – 7:00 am – 4:30 pm
Sunday, September 16 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Bridge Day Event:
The annual Bridge Day event giving citizens the once-a-year opportunity to walk on the Glover Cary “Blue” Bridge over the Ohio river will start at 7 Saturday morning. The Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at this time. This year, the Bridge Run offers both a 5k and 10k route for runners/walkers. The run will conclude around 9 a.m. and then the public will be able to enjoy walking on the bridge at their leisure until Noon.
For more details and other information such as river closure times for boaters, reserved seating, prohibited items, and helicopter ride information see the Owensboro Air Show website.
Large crowds and traffic are expected downtown this weekend so please exercise patience and plan accordingly to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time.
