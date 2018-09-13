National softball tournament coming to the Tri-State next year.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A national softball tournament is coming to the Tri-State next year.
It has the potential to bring thousands to Evansville.
Deaconess Sports Park has hosted many baseball and softball tournaments in its three years of existence, and you can add another one to that list, next summer.
The Evansville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Sports Corporation have secured the 2019 USSSA Girls Fastpitch Great Lakes National Championship.
The tourney will consist of over 200 teams, from 15 different states, plus Ontario, Canada.
National champions will be decided in 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 18-under divisions. We caught up with Evansville convention & visitors executive director Joe Taylor, who says these events really boost the economy.
“We’ve estiamted that the teams and their fans will be spending somewhere between $1.5 and 2 million dollars because we’ll have some 8,500 players, spectators, coaches, staff, and others here for those 3-4 days,” said Taylor. "Obviously they’ll be looking for places to stay, restaurants to eat at, attractions to go to, so we think it’ll be a great investment in the community.
The tournament will also use fields at Vann Park in Newburgh and Newman Park In Henderson. The exact dates for the tourney are July 17-21.
