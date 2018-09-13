Local educators brave Blue Angels flight

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -The Blue Angels previewed their moves for the air show but with a few special passengers Wednesday, ahead of their weekend performance.
Highland Elementary Principal Leslie Peveler and Whitesville Elementary Principal Tricia Murphy were chosen to brave the G-forces in the F/A 18 Hornet.
“It is the experience of a lifetime," Peveler said. "When people tell you that that’s something on their bucket list or when people say this is the greatest opportunity, they’re not lying. They’re serious. There’s noting like it. Every maneuver is amazing. It’s kind of tolling on the body, but it’s totally worth it.”
The Blue Angels crew made sure to train each special guest before their 45 minute flight.
“You’re flying in a Blue Angel plane so you’re not worried about your safety or anything like that," Murphy said. "It’s mainly just that you can take everything in and do what they tell you in training.”
Most flights can hit up to 8G’s, which is a gravitational force strong enough to make some people pass out.
“I feel great now," Peveler smiled. "There are moments in those maneuvers where you just feel like you’re whole body is being crushed.”
Both principals are anxious to get back to their students to share their story.
“When things get a little scary, that’s the time to step," Peveler explained, "that’s the time to take a risk and take an opportunity.”
And they agree it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
The Owensboro Air Show kicks off at Smother’s Park downtown Saturday at 12:30. Admission is free.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.